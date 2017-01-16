Meghan Markle's half-brother is seeking help for the drinking problem that led to him allegedly threatening his lover with a gun.

Thomas Markle Jr has turned to professionals in a bid to get his alcohol-related problems under control and has apologised for his behaviour towards Darlene Blount, 36, at his home in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Thomas, 50 - who shares dad Thomas Snr with Meghan - said: ''I am incredibly sorry for my actions and I'm especially sorry to everyone affected by my drinking.

''I am seeking help and I promise I will be the best person I can be going forward. Thank you for understanding.''

According to court papers, Thomas pointed the gun at Darlene's head as he tried to get her to leave.

He subsequently sent a text message to his son Tyler, informing him that he'd been taken to jail.

Tyler, 24, said his dad is aware of how embarrassing the incident will be for Meghan, who has been dating Prince Harry since mid-2016.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''He knows it is an embarrassment to Meghan and the family.

''He is very sorry and is apologising to everyone. He just needs some time to heal and reflect on life. But he wants to apologise for everything.

''He is in the spotlight now and everyone gets to see his flaws.''

Tyler said his dad's behaviour was influenced by the alcohol he'd consumed and is not a reflection of who he really is.

He explained: ''Due to being inebriated, his emotions got the better of him and he got into an argument with his girlfriend. He's not like this normally.

''I also want to apologise on behalf of my dad. Unfortunately my father has a problem with alcohol. He is now in recovery.''