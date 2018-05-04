Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle will be present at her wedding to Prince Harry this month.

The 36-year-old actress is set to marry the British royal at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle on May 19, and after it was claimed she wouldn't be inviting her father to the ceremony, a new statement published on the official website for the Royal Family has confirmed he will be in attendance.

Part of a lengthy statement read: ''The first thing I would like to share is that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding. Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.''

It has also been confirmed that Thomas Markle will be walking his daughter down the aisle, after sources claimed that 33-year-old Harry's brother Prince William - who has since been made Best Man for the ceremony - would take on the role in Thomas' absence.

The statement continued: ''Both of the bride's parents will have important roles in the wedding. On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle. Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St George's Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.''

Alongside Meghan's parents, the happy couple are also ''keen to involve'' Harry's late mother Princess Diana - who passed away in 1997 - in the ceremony, and her sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will give a reading.

The statement read: ''In addition to having the support of The Queen, his father The Prince of Wales, and his brother Prince William as Best Man, Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.''