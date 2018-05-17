Meghan Markle's father will not attend her wedding.

The 'Suits' actress thanked fans for their ''generous messages of support'' as she confirmed her father Thomas Sr. would not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday May 19.

A statement released by Kensington Palace on behalf of Meghan reads: ''Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.''

Thomas recently revealed he is feeling ''OK'' after heart surgery - but says he will take ''a long time to heal''. Thomas had to have stents implanted in his blood vessels, and will remain in hospital for ''a few more days''.

He said: ''I'm OK. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited.''

The 73-year-old believes surgeons implanted three stents, but he wasn't sure.

Before his heart operation, Thomas revealed medics needed to ''clear a blockage''.

He recently said: ''They [doctors] will go in and clear [a] blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed. I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle. Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history.''

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is now in the UK ready to attend the nuptials and it is thought she may walk her daughter down the aisle in Thomas' place.