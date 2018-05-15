Meghan Markle's father claims he will walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding on Saturday (19.05.18) despite reports he wouldn't be attending.

The 36-year-old actress is set to marry British royal Prince Harry this weekend, and was originally thought to be walking down the aisle on the arm of her father Thomas Markle, before reports emerged suggesting he wouldn't be attending the ceremony.

Now, Thomas has said he ''hates'' the idea of missing out on his daughter's big day, and will be making the trip to England to ''be a part of history'' by giving his daughter away to the 33-year-old royal in St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle. Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history.''

Following the claims Thomas won't be attending the wedding, Kensington Palace issued a statement appealing for ''understanding''.

They wrote: ''This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding.

''She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation.''

The reports of Thomas' decision to pull out of the wedding came after pictures were released that seemingly showed his involvement in an arranged photoshoot with a paparazzi agency.

Meghan's half sister Samantha took responsibility for setting up the controversial photoshoot, but Thomas is thought to have decided to not attend the wedding because he doesn't want to ''embarrass the Royal Family or his daughter''.

Samantha said: ''The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family.''

If Thomas doesn't attend the ceremony, it has been claimed Meghan's mother Doria Ragland could end up walking the former 'Suits' star down the aisle, but has also been speculated that either Harry's father, Prince Charles, or his older brother, Prince William - who is serving as his sibling's Best Man - could take on the role.