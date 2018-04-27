Meghan Markle asks for Duchess Catherine's advice when it comes to ''formal wear''.

The 'Suits' actress - who is set to wed Prince Harry next month - has been talking to her future sister in law about what outfits are best for royal engagements and Duchess Catherine has guided her towards one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead.

A source told Vanity Fair magazine: ''Kate is often in the studio to go over lookbooks and have fittings, and she suggested the boutique to Meghan for more formal wear ... Kate's not the sort of person to get offended if someone wears something she likes or one of her favourite designers. Meghan asked her advice for formal wear and Kate told her where to go. They were also consulting each other on their clothes so that they complemented each other on engagements and didn't clash.''

Meghan was seen wearing an Emilia Wickstead piece for the Anzac service at Westminster Abbey, London earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Meghan's facialist Nichola Joss previously revealed the actress ''really looks after'' her skin.

Nichola said: ''Meghan has the most amazing skin. She really looks after herself, and I think it shows.''

Offering her own beauty tips, she added: ''If you have troublesome skin, and you need some corrective work, like if you have acne or scarring, you need to start working on a routine at least four or five months before the big day, seeing your facialist every two weeks to get your skin in the best condition you can. You can eventually cut it down to every three weeks, but you should still be getting regular massages between those appointments. You want to start getting regular massages from the beginning of your skincare journey, since it not only helps remove the tension in the face, but it also really helps improve the texture of when you massage with a good, clean facial oil.''