Meghan Markle's dressmakers were made to wash their hands every 30 minutes while they were working on her gorgeous wedding gown.

The 36-year-old actress left the whole world speechless on Saturday (19.05.18) when she waltz into St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor to marry Prince Harry in her floor-length white silk gown - designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy - complete with a five-metre long veil.

And, in order to keep the dress in pristine condition ahead of her big day, those who had been hand-stitching the fabric were forced to go to the bathroom every half hour.

Kensington Palace said: ''The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every 30 minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.''

But the workers were happy to oblige because they understood how important it was to keep the oils from their hands away from the delicate fabric to keep it white.

Clare explained: ''Over a period of time, you build up oils on your hand and when you work on something of such purity -- absolute pure white -- you need to keep it immaculately clean. So this was part of the process when you are doing embroidery that you need to keep your hands very fresh. There were many people involved in the workmanship, and obviously it took an enormous amount of hours to do it.''

The former 'Suits' star chose Clare as her dressmaker after she met her in early 2018 and decided she would be the perfect person to work with for the televised event.

Kensington Palace explained: ''After meeting Ms. Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour. Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses - Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy.''

But it was the veil that required the most work as Meghan had said she wanted to incorporate all 53 Commonwealth countries into the ceremony.

Kensington Palace said: ''Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.''