Meghan Markle is likely to go for a wedding dress that's a ''bit different''.

The former actress will tie the knot with Prince Harry on May 19 and stylist Alex Longmore - who has worked in the industry for 16 years, dressing the likes of Julie Walters, Vinnie Jones, Amanda Holden and Little Mix - thinks she's ''confident'' enough to carry out whatever style she chooses.

Alex exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I mean she's such a natural beauty, her beauty is so kind of simple that I think she will either go really traditional or she will go quite floaty and whimsical.

''I think she will go for something a bit different actually. She's so confident that I think she will want to be her own.''

It hasn't yet been confirmed which designer will be creating Meghan's dress but Alex already has some suspicions over who will land the prestigious gig.

She said: ''It's [Meghan's wedding dress] something I've been thinking about a lot obviously with the London fashion week recently we've just had we saw all the main contenders that could be her designer, because obviously they all were showcasing in London, so Jasper Conran, Olivia Wickstead, Erdem.

''I wonder if the royal decorum will dictate and she will wear something, I don't know, it will be interesting to see.

''My money's on Roland Mouret but I could be wrong. Also Christopher Bailey is another favourite I imagine.''