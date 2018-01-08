Meghan Markle ''really looks after'' her skin.

The 'Suits' actress - who is set to marry Prince Harry later this year - has the ''most amazing skin'', according to her facialist Nichola Joss.

Nichola said: ''Meghan has the most amazing skin. She really looks after herself, and I think it shows.''

And in the run up to Meghan's wedding, Nichola has been sharing her beauty tips for brides to be.

She added: ''If you have troublesome skin, and you need some corrective work, like if you have acne or scarring, you need to start working on a routine at least four or five months before the big day, seeing your facialist every two weeks to get your skin in the best condition you can. You can eventually cut it down to every three weeks, but you should still be getting regular massages between those appointments.

''You want to start getting regular massages from the beginning of your skincare journey, since it not only helps remove the tension in the face, but it also really helps improve the texture of when you massage with a good, clean facial oil.''

And Nichola advises brides to be not to have any abrasive treatments right before the big day.

She told Marie Claire magazine: ''Anything corrective, like acid peels, intense microdermabrasion, or laser treatments, should be done between three-to-five months before the wedding, but not closer. The last two months before your wedding should be focused on getting calmer, more hydrated skin, rather than getting more aggressive with your face, since corrective treatments can require a ton of downtime and healing.''