Meghan Markle ''want to live'' in her former 'Suits' character, Rachel Zane's, wardrobe.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex - who formerly played Rachel Zane in the US law drama 'Suits' - loved her wardrobe for the series and felt like ''a kid in a candy store'' when it came to picking outfits.

Celebrity costume designer Jolie Andreatta explained that by ''watching, listening and collaborating, along with constant treasure hunting and a little day dreaming,'' she was able to work with each character and create a wardrobe that went hand-in-hand with their personalities.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar US, Jolie said: ''Meghan and I loved Rachel's clothes. We'd always say that, if we could, we would live in Rachel's clothes. Designing Rachel's look was like being a kid in a candy store.''

The stylist also spoke about dressing other members of the cast and said: ''Working with Gabriel [Macht], Harvey's look came naturally. Inspired by classics, throwing in a hint of trend, and great tailoring - he easily makes it look romantic.

''Sarah [Rafferty] is like fireworks, and so is Donna, which is such a joy; she brings a spark when assembling the look for the show. Gina Torres, aka Jessica Pearson, is my pièce de la résistance. Truly. Can anyone blame me?''

Despite Meghan leaving the show ahead of her engagement to Prince Harry, most of the 'Suits' cast, including Gabriel Macht, 46, Sarah Rafferty, 45, Rick Hoffman, 48, and on-screen love interest Patrick J. Adams, 36 attended the Royal Wedding in Windsor in May.