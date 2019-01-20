Meghan Markle is the ''avocado toast whisperer''.

The Duchess of Sussex hosted her friend Daniel Martin for breakfast at Kensington Palace over the weekend and the make up artist took to Instagram to reveal she is still a pro at making the tasty meal.

Referencing her old and now closed lifestyle website The Tig, she wrote on the photo sharing site: ''Back to our Tig days.., Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM! #foodie #foodiegram (sic)''

Meanwhile, Meghan - who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry - is said to be in the ''happiest period of her life'' right now.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said: ''She has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life. I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy. Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment. They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage.''

And Katie believes the royal couple will be having a ''very modern'' nursery with no pink or blue, as they want to keep the room as unisex as possible.

She added: ''The couple has said that they don't know the sex of their baby. Meghan gave away a little detail that we've all been hoping to hear, that it's going to be a spring baby. They've decided not to find out the sex, but according to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern. Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette - whites and greys, I'm told, will be the colour theme for baby Sussex's nursery.''