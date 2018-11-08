Meghan Markle says it was really ''fun'' working with her now-father in law Prince Charles on music for her wedding to Prince Harry in May.
The Duchess of Sussex tied the knot with Prince Harry at Windsor Castle earlier this year and was grateful to her father-in-law for the input in their musical sections, specifically the classical music.
She said: ''We worked quite a lot with the Prince of Wales, who has incredible taste in specifically classical music, so it was really fun to spend some time going through selections with him.''
And the 37-year-old royal - who is expecting a baby with her husband - was thrilled to have the Kingdom Choir perform 'Stand By Me' at their wedding and says it was ''very meaningful'' to have them there.
She added: ''There was a song that was very meaningful to us, 'Stand By Me,' but we wanted a gospel rendition of it for it to really have a lot of soul.''
And Meghan was thrilled with Harry's choice of music for the walk down the aisle - 'Eternal Source of Light Divine'.
Speaking in a recording for the new exhibition 'A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex', she shared: ''It was Harry's choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece. I can retrace that entire walk down the aisle listening to it. It really is so special to us, and I think it's one of those things we'll treasure forever.''
Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently praised his father Prince Charles for agreeing to walk Meghan down the aisle.
He said: ''I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you.' For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that
support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us. Just because he's my father that doesn't mean I can just sort of go, 'Okay, that's all, I'll take it from here.'''
