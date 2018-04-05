Meghan Markle visited her mother in LA to discuss plans for her upcoming wedding.

The 36-year-old actress is set to marry her fiancé and British royal Prince Harry in just over one month's time on May 19, and it has now been reported that her recent visit to Los Angeles this weekend to meet with her mother Doria Radlan was set up so that the star could speak to her about the upcoming nuptials.

A source said: ''She was in LA to visit her mother, share wedding plans and show her mom designs of her dress.''

The 'Suits' star's mother is also said to be planning a trip to the UK in order to help her daughter with the wedding planning.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the source added: ''She's coming to help Meghan with wedding planning. It will also be an opportunity to meet some of Harry's relatives for the first time.''

Meanwhile, security details were recently released by Thames Valley Police, which revealed that armed and unarmed officers, as well as officers on horseback, will be patrolling the streets in the lead up to the big day.

A statement posted on their website reads: ''Thames Valley Police is proud to police the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead. We have a long history of policing Royal events from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony to State Visits and more recently Her Majesty the Queen's 90th Birthday.

''The wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle is no exception.

''We are working with our partners, local business and the community to deliver a safe, secure and happy event for everyone.

''The wedding is expected to attract thousands of people from around the world to Windsor and planning is well under way.

''Visitors to the town can expect to see our officers, both armed and unarmed, our search dogs and our mounted section out and about in the coming weeks and months.''