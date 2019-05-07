The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first night with their baby was ''peaceful and emotional.''

The royal couple welcomed their son - who is yet to be named - into the world in the early hours of Monday (06.05.19) morning and, although the newborn phase is notoriously known for sleepless nights, the pair reportedly felt calm and overwhelmed going to bed as a family of three.

According to the Mirror Online, Royal Commentator Omid Scobie said: ''It will be a quiet day in terms of announcements but tomorrow's photo call is not far away.

''Until then, Harry and Meghan are quietly enjoying private time at Frogmore Cottage with their new son. I'm told their first night as a family of three was peaceful and emotional.''

It's believed the former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married into the Royal Family last May - and the prince will share the first photograph of their son with the world on Wednesday (08.05.18) as well as announce the name they have chosen for him.

The birth of the pair's first child was officially announced in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in keeping with tradition, yesterday afternoon.

The typewritten note - which was in a gold frame - simply stated: ''The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 05.26am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.''

Shortly after the couple confirmed their son had been born via Instagram, Harry, 34, spoke with reporters and hailed the birth as an ''amazing experience.''

He said: ''I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

''How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so I just wanted to share this with everybody...

''I haven't been at many births, this is definitely my first birth but it was amazing, absolutely incredible.

''I'm so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm just over the moon.''

It's thought Meghan, 37, was keen to have a home birth at their Frogmore Cottage residence in Windsor, Berkshire, South East England, but, according to reports, the duchess was rushed to a London hospital on Sunday (05.05.19) night before giving birth at 5.26am on Monday.