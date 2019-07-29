Duchess Meghan's 'Forces for Change' issue of British Vogue is inspired by Anais Nin's novel 'The Four-Chambered Heart'.

The 37-year-old former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married British royal Prince Harry in May 2018 - was invited by the prestigious fashion title's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enniful to guest-edit the magazine and Meghan chose to create a magazine which focuses on the ''values, causes and people making impact in the world today''.

And when she started thinking about what she wanted to achieve with the opportunity Edward presented her with, a memorable quote from the French writer's 1950 autobiographical novel - which is inspired by Nin's own relationship with the Peruvian radical Gonzalo More and his wife Helba - kept coming into Meghan's mind.

In her guest editor letter in Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex wrote: ''For this issue, I imagined, why would we swim in the shallow end of the pool when we could go to the deep end? A metaphor for life, as well as for this issue. Let's be braver. Let's go a bit deeper. That's what Edward and I have aimed to achieve.''

Her Royal Highness spent the last seven months secretly working on the approaching edition of the fashion magazine.

Meghan had taken her role with extreme modesty, shunning the opportunity to be on the front cover to focus on the diverse women who inspire her.

She chose 15 inspirational women for the cover, including Adwoa Aboah, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek and Jameela Jamil.

Speaking more about her goals for the issue in her letter, she wrote: ''It is, after all, the September issue of British Vogue, and an opportunity to further diversify what that typically represents. Throughout these pages you'll find Commonwealth designers, ethical and sustainable brands, as well as features with designers not about clothes but about heritage, history and heirloom.

''You'll also find a beauty section that puts its energy towards internal beauty, celebrating the power of breathing and meditation, and a favourite workout that urges you to use your heart as much as your core.''

Edward Enninful, the editor of British Vogue, was excited to witness Meghan's 'Forces for Change' edition come to life.

The 47-year-old said: ''Anyone who knows me, or has read this title since I became its editor two years ago, will already appreciate that the Duchess is a woman for whom I have a deep and profound respect.

''Since she first began to navigate the waters of the British Establishment, I, like so many in this country, have found her to be an inspirational woman of action.''

From her pro-active approach to transforming women's lives at Smart Works to her other charity commitments, Edward found her to be the ultimate fit for the September issue.

He continued: ''Then there is the gently modernising manner in which she has approached her new role at the centre of Britain's public life.

Meghan also uses this rare opportunity to tackle topics such as feminism, mental health, race and privilege.