Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stunned fans in second Canadian designer outfit whilst attending a charity musical.

The 37-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry, 33, in May at St George's Chapel in Windsor - stepped out in a tuxedo mini-dress on Wednesday night (29.08.18) at London's West End for a special gala performance of the hit musical 'Hamilton' at Victoria Palace theatre.

The former 'Suits' star wore an above-the-knee black double breasted blazer dress - which retails at $595 - by Canadian designer Judith & Charles, and partnered them with her favourite designer go-to, Paul Andrew two-tone court shoes.

The newlywed partnered her sophisticated look with a low swept bun, black glitter box clutch and a sultry smoky-eye to enhance her glowing complexion.

Meghan, who has watched the show on both sides of the Atlantic, asked the award-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda: ''Have you seen it yet in London? Because I found it so amazing to watch how that plays versus here [UK] and the response is so different but everyone loves it.''

The stunning mini-dress is the second item by a Canadian designer that Meghan has modelled recently, after she sparked a shopping frenzy on her birthday earlier this month when she wore a navy colour block dress from Canadian brand Club Monaco.

The Duchess wore the dress when she accompanied her husband to the nuptials of his childhood friend, Charlie Van Straubenzee, at St Mary the Virgin Church in Surrey.

Harry and Meghan have enjoyed a relaxed summer and enjoyed a ''romantic'' few days in Italy with film star George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal after stepping out together for their first royal public appearance in a month last night.