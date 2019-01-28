Megan Mullally praised Hollywood for getting things ''right'' during her opening monologue as host of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.01.19).
Megan Mullally praised Hollywood for getting things ''right'' during her opening monologue at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.01.19).
The 60-year-old comic - who made her hosting debut at the ceremony - praised the diversity of the movies seen on screen over the last 12 months, but couldn't resist mocking the subject.
She said: ''In 2018, Hollywood did manage to get a few things right.
''They cast black people in 'Black Panther', so that was good. Asian people in 'Crazy Rich Asians' and a green book in 'Green Book'. ''You know there was some executive saying, 'Could the book be white?' ''
And she also joked about the ''groundbreaking'' roles for women, including eventual Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture winner Glenn Close - who starred in 'The Wife' - and her fellow nominee, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' star Melissa McCarthy, as she celebrated the female-led movies of the year.
She quipped: ''Roles for women continued to break new ground. Glenn Close played a wife so that's new. Melissa McCarthy portrayed a woman who repeatedly apologises and asks our forgiveness. I was like, 'What? This is groundbreaking.' ''
Megan poked fun at 'A Quiet Place' actor-and-director John Krasinski, who cast his wife Emily Blunt alongside him in the horror, in a role which saw her win Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture later in the evening.
Megan said: ''Emily Blunt played a nanny... and played a mom that wasn't allowed to speak. I mean so great not have to learn any lines am I right? That was really really thoughtful of you John!''
The 'Will and Grace' star also joked 'A Star Is Born' actress Lady GaGa had been doing her eyeliner ''for the last 15 years'' and offered her ''condolences'' to 'The Favourite' actress Emma Stone for turning 30.
She quipped: ''You had a great run. We're looking forward to your reverse mortgage commercials.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
Stephanie has always been a very intelligent girl and both her parents were joyous when...
There's nothing wrong with this bright and goofy family comedy, but there's nothing much to...
Alexander is an 11-year-old boy who experiences a series of disastrous events in just one...
Sharply important themes make this film a lot more important than its wacky style might...
This is the kind of American independent comedy-drama that restores our faith in the cinema,...
Joe Toy is struggling under the weight of his over-bearing single father Frank; his rules,...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Joe Toy is not so different from your average hormone-ravaged adolescent boy; he, like many...
Despite taking a full-on approach to the issue of alcoholism, filmmaker Ponsoldt undermines his own...
Kate and Charlie Hannah's marriage came about through their shared love of partying and getting...