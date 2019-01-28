Megan Mullally praised Hollywood for getting things ''right'' during her opening monologue at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.01.19).

The 60-year-old comic - who made her hosting debut at the ceremony - praised the diversity of the movies seen on screen over the last 12 months, but couldn't resist mocking the subject.

She said: ''In 2018, Hollywood did manage to get a few things right.

''They cast black people in 'Black Panther', so that was good. Asian people in 'Crazy Rich Asians' and a green book in 'Green Book'. ''You know there was some executive saying, 'Could the book be white?' ''

And she also joked about the ''groundbreaking'' roles for women, including eventual Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture winner Glenn Close - who starred in 'The Wife' - and her fellow nominee, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' star Melissa McCarthy, as she celebrated the female-led movies of the year.

She quipped: ''Roles for women continued to break new ground. Glenn Close played a wife so that's new. Melissa McCarthy portrayed a woman who repeatedly apologises and asks our forgiveness. I was like, 'What? This is groundbreaking.' ''

Megan poked fun at 'A Quiet Place' actor-and-director John Krasinski, who cast his wife Emily Blunt alongside him in the horror, in a role which saw her win Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture later in the evening.

Megan said: ''Emily Blunt played a nanny... and played a mom that wasn't allowed to speak. I mean so great not have to learn any lines am I right? That was really really thoughtful of you John!''

The 'Will and Grace' star also joked 'A Star Is Born' actress Lady GaGa had been doing her eyeliner ''for the last 15 years'' and offered her ''condolences'' to 'The Favourite' actress Emma Stone for turning 30.

She quipped: ''You had a great run. We're looking forward to your reverse mortgage commercials.''