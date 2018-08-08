Megan Mullally looks like Cher after sex, according to her husband Nick Offerman.
Megan Mullally looks like Cher after sex.
The 59-year-old actress has been told by her husband, 'Parks and Recreation' alum Nick Offerman, that she often looks like the musical icon whenever the pair have finished having sex, though she claims the comparison is only ever drawn after the deed.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Will & Grace' star said: ''Well, we have just engaged in our marital ... our rightful marital activity, and he was on his back and I was sort of lying on his chest and looking up at him and he goes, 'You know, always in these moments, you look like Cher.'
''It's only after. It's not before, not during, only after. I wish we could dim the lights and I could go like this and you could tell me if I look like Cher.''
The confession came after Megan revealed to show host Jimmy Kimmel that she and her husband - whom she married in 2003 - are writing a book about their life together, and said the bizarre anecdote had made the cut.
Talking about the book, she said: ''So the book is called 'The Greatest Love Story Ever Told'. It's about neuroscience. No, it's not, it's about us and our famed romance. We didn't like, write the book. We didn't sit down at a computer, but we dictated. We picked topics, and then we would like lay in bed, and Nick would turn on the recorder on his phone and we would just start talking. So it's kind of like interview magazine style.''
And when asked what the secret to her and Nick's lasting romance has been, she simply said they ''get along''.
She added: ''I think we just get along. So just that alone is like ... 90 percent better than anything else. We've been together for 18 years, Nick always says in showbiz years it's like 127 years.''
