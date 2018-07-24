Megan McKenna is ''ready'' to marry her boyfriend Mike Thalassitis

The 25-year-old singer couldn't be happier with her relationship with former 'Love Island' contestant Mike and though they've only been together for a few months, she's already thinking about settling down and starting a family and admits she would ''say yes'' if he popped the question.

Speaking to the new issue of Closer magazine, she admitted: ''If Mike proposed tomorrow, I'd say yes. I'm ready to marry him. I can 100 per cent see myself with him forever. I want a family one day and I think Mike and I would make beautiful tanned babies.''

Megan became known for her fiery temper when she competed on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2016 and that reputation was strengthened by her blazing rows with ex-lover Pete Wicks on 'The Only Way Is Essex'.

However, the wannabe country singer claims her romance with Mike has made her a much more chilled out person now.

Megan said: ''I'm a lot calmer in life now - I've got my house, my lovely boyfriend, my solid friendship circle and less drama than before.

''I feel safe with Mike and, if we have a stupid argument, I just think, 'Why are we having this argument? We're going to make up in half an hour. And then we diffuse the situation and we're happy.''

Mike was nicknamed 'Muggy Mike' for his womanising behaviour on 'Love Island' but the 'High Heeled Shoes' singer insists he's nothing like the way he was portrayed on screen.

Megan said: ''They called him 'Muggy Mike' - but I got to know him with a clear head and no judgement. Honestly, he's the loveliest boy. He hasn't given me any reason to doubt him - he puts me first and makes me feel secure. And I've calmed down a lot - I just don't get so worked up any more. Mike handles me well - he makes me more calm, which I've not had before with a boyfriend.''