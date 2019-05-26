Megan McKenna is hoping to get a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves on her next record.

The 26-year-old country singer has opened up about when she saw the Grammy-award winning songstress during her 'Oh, What A World: Tour' last year - which was in support of her fourth studio album 'Golden Hour' - and revealed that she would love to feature Musgraves on her next project because she has been a huge fan of hers ''for years''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Megan said: ''[ My dream collaboration would be] Kacey Musgraves. I've listened to her for years and finally got to see her perform live at Wembley last year and got to meet her too!''

And Megan ''couldn't believe it'' when she saw that her debut album 'Story Of Me' went straight to number one on the iTunes country chart back in December.

She added: ''When I saw it was no.1 on the iTunes country chart I couldn't believe it. To see my album cover next to so many other amazing country artists that I've looked up to for years was a dream come true.''

The 'Celebs Go Dating' star also revealed that the secret to songwriting is always speaking from her heart.

She added: ''It's gotta be from the heart whatever's on your mind at the time there's no point holding back so you might as well write it down.''

Megan also revealed the four items she can't live without when she is on the road and it includes ''lemon, ginger and honey'' to keep her throat in tip-top condition.

She continued: ''My throat steamer, manuca honey, lemon and ginger to keep my voice in good condition.''

Megan kicks off her 'Story of Me Tour' on May 30 at Chinnery's in Southend-on-Sea.

For information on her concert dates and to buy tickets visit Nvite.com/community/meganmckenna/