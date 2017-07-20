Megan Gale has got engaged to long-term beau Shaun Hampson.

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress is expecting her second child with sportsmen and revealed he had got down on one knee by the beach with their three-year-old son River Alan Thomas present.

Joking about chipping her nails on the rocks and how she will be keeping one rock in particular, she wrote alongside a half picture of her huge diamond ring on Instagram: ''For goodness sake, can't a girl go for leisurely beach stroll without chipping a nail?! Well ... at least I had some nice rocks to look at. I know you're not supposed to remove shells and rocks from the beach and take them home with you, but I did find one rock that was pretty special and I just had to keep it (sic)''

The 41-year-old beauty was overwhelmed by messages of support from her followers and gushed about how it was the ''sweetest proposal'', which made her weep.

She also revealed that Shaun had the diamond custom made for his future wife and she loved how he included their little boy and bump in the proposal.

She later added: ''On behalf of Shaun and myself thanks to everyone for all of your lovely messages. Needless to say we're thrilled. This photo was taken moments after the sweetest proposal I could've ever hoped for. Both of my boys completely surprised me and made my heart melt (I may have cried a little bit!). The big fella even managed to effortlessly get down on one knee - not easy for a ruckman that's had five knee operations! He must REALLY love me!

''But seriously, to my man, the amount of time, effort and energy you put into designing a ring for me was just beautiful. Honestly, just the proposal itself was the biggest and most important gesture you could've ever made and to involve our son was the most special part of all. And our little bump was there too which just made it all perfect I am one lucky, lucky lady Oh and PS for those of you concerned about the nail, it has since been buffed, filed & polished - PHEW (sic)''

The proposal comes just three months after the couple announced they are expecting a new addition to the family.

Announcing the news, she wrote: ''Well would you look at that. There's a bun in my oven. Not quite ready to take it out just yet. Should be fully baked come Spring time (sic)''