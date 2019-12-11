Megan Fox wants her children to grow up respecting animals so she's sent them to a vegan school.
Megan Fox sends her children to a vegan school.
The 33-year-old actress is determined to let her children - Noah, seven, Bodhi, five, and Journey, three - be who they want to be, but she does want to teach them to be kind to animals and not to ''rip flowers out of the ground'' because she's convinced they have ''feelings, thoughts and emotions.''
Speaking to PEOPLE.com, the 'Jennifer's Body' star said: ''We send them to an organic, sustainable, vegan school where they're seed-to-table, they plant their own food. They grow it, they harvest it and they take it to local restaurants to sell it, so they understand how all of that works.
''I'm very specific about never harming animals. We don't step on ants; we don't do things like that. We don't rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they're beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings -- they have feelings, thoughts and emotions -- so that's what we're doing.
''My son accidentally stepped on a roly-poly once and he was devastated, and we had a full funeral for it. We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So they're very involved.''
However, Megan and her husband Brian Austin Green think it's very important that they allow their kids to be free-spirited and make their own decisions in life.
The brunette beauty explained: ''It's about releasing control, right? That's all it is. It's [about] allowing them to be who they are and relinquishing control, because they were born to be who they are, and it's my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mould them into what I think they should be.
''It's [about] being of that mindset of realising that they come as the teachers to u. We're here to keep them alive, but we're learning all the lessons from them.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael are back in full force and ready to protect their...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
With a hilariously smart script and a terrific cast, this romantic comedy rises far above...
Jason and Julie are single thirty-something Manhattanites. They've been best friends since college but aren't...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
Jonah Hex is a brand new comic book adaptation directed by Jimmy Hayward and starring...
A snappy script and a lively approach to the genre make this a gleefully grisly...
Watch the trailer for Jennifer's Body.Jennifer is the most popular girl in her school, she's...
Michael Bay makes his loudest, most bombastic movie yet (which is saying a lot) with...