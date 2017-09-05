Hollywood actress Megan Fox has admitted her recovery from having a third child in August last year has been ''awful''.
Megan Fox admits her recovery after giving birth for a third time has been ''awful''.
The 31-year-old actress has sons Noah, four, Bodhi, three, and 12-month-old Journey, but Megan has revealed the recovery from her most-recent pregnancy has been by far the most difficult.
The 'Transformers' star explained: ''I haven't slept in almost a year.
''There's not one night that I have slept through the night. I'm still breastfeeding and he [Journey] wakes up all the time, and then the other two come and wake me up; they get in bed with me also.''
Megan also revealed she found it harder than ever to shed her pregnancy weight.
The Hollywood icon has worked out diligently to recapture her pre-pregnancy figure, but she revealed it's been an ''awful'' experience.
Speaking to 'Extra', she shared: ''I worked out really hard.
''This time, it was a struggle for me and there was a lot of walks and very long runs. It was awful.''
Meanwhile, Megan's husband Brian Austin Green recently revealed he ''really wants'' to have a daughter.
The actor admitted he is keen to expand his brood with his partner and would love nothing more than to give their sons a baby sister.
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star - who also has a teenage son with his former partner Vanessa Marcil - said: ''I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team. So, that would kind of be awesome.
''I want a girl. I really want a girl.''
But the dark-haired hunk is ''worried'' that if he and Megan try for another baby, it will be another boy, which he is not ''ready'' for.
Brian explained: ''I'm worried that if I try I'll just get another boy. Not 'just' because I love my boys, but I'll have another boy, and I don't know if I'm ready for five.''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael are back in full force and ready to protect their...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
This overlong comedy is so episodic that watching it is exactly like sitting through five...
With a hilariously smart script and a terrific cast, this romantic comedy rises far above...
Jason and Julie are single thirty-something Manhattanites. They've been best friends since college but aren't...
General Aladeen is the ruler of a country called Wadiya. However, he is not a...
Jonah Hex is a brand new comic book adaptation directed by Jimmy Hayward and starring...
A snappy script and a lively approach to the genre make this a gleefully grisly...
Watch the trailer for Jennifer's Body.Jennifer is the most popular girl in her school, she's...
Michael Bay makes his loudest, most bombastic movie yet (which is saying a lot) with...