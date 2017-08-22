Megan Fox has thanked her husband for passing his good looks to their children.

The 31-year-old actress has sons Noah, four, Bodhi, three, and Journey, 12 months, with her spouse Brian Green Austin, and in a sweet tribute posted to Instagram on Monday (21.08.17), the brunette beauty praised her 44-year-old beau for helping her build a ''colony of teen heart throbs''.

Posting a throwback picture of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor on the photo sharing app, Megan wrote: ''Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs. #mcm #colonymission (sic)''

Although the couple already have a trio of handsome sons, Brian - who also has 15-year-old son Kassius with his former partner Vanessa Marcil - recently admitted they're desperate to add a little girl to their brood in the future.

He said: ''That was the plan and I have four boys. So it's not working for me. I don't know, we've talked about it. I'll leave it at that.''

The couple have had their ups and downs in the past, with Megan having filed for divorce back in August 2015, but the pair decided to ''stick it out'' and are much stronger because of it.

He added: ''I don't know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other.

''I've dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, 'You know what, I don't feel the same way,' and I've never reached that with her. I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don't want to go anywhere and she doesn't, you know? So we stick it out.''

Meanwhile, Brian also recently dubbed the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress - who he wed in 2010 - as ''badass''.

He said: ''I think what makes her great is she says what she means, she's not afraid of anyone, she's opinionated and badass. She sticks to what she thinks.''