Megan Fox thinks date nights are important to any long-lasting relationship.
The 31-year-old actress has kids Noah, five, Bodhi, four, and Journey, 18 months, with her husband Brian Austin Green, and Megan thinks that spending quality time with her partner has been key to keeping their romance alive.
She shared: ''We don't do it often, but we went to Nobu for Valentine's Day and that was nice.
''The thing about that that's so essential is you remember why you like the person that you had kids with.''
The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress explained that because of her busy schedule, it would be easy to develop a business-like relationship with her husband.
But Megan is determined to avoid that scenario, and she is therefore, eager to arrange more romantic nights out with Brian.
She told Us Weekly: ''When you have so many people pulling at you and needing stuff, you kind of forget.
''You become like business partners and then you go on a date and you're like, 'Ugh! I'm attracted to you!' So it's important to do that. I'm gonna try and do it more often.''
Megan filed for a divorce from Brian in August 2015, but he subsequently salvaged their relationship thanks to a series of romantic gestures, like whisking her away to Hawaii to the same place where they tied the knot in 2010.
And in an interview last year, Brian revealed that the high-profile couple had worked hard to get their relationship back on track.
He explained: ''Marriage is hard. It's work, I think for anyone. I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time, it's ... you just take it day by day.''
