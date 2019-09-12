Megan Fox is ''really psychic''.

The 33-year-old actress recalled how her ''pretty strong intuition'' made her alert producers to the fact a paparazzo had been able to sneak onto the woodland set of 'Jennifer's Body', which had been cleared out as she was almost naked in a lake.

She said: ''You're not supposed to say this about yourself, but I'm really psychic, and I had a pretty strong intuition and I looked exactly in the direction where I could feel the energy and the focus of a stare, of a lens, of a something, coming from the right across the lake and I was like 'there's someone over there.'

''And so, here we go, I get into the lake, I do the whole scene and then sure enough, I was on set and my agent called and he was like, 'OK' and I knew by the tone of his voice that something was wrong and he was like, 'So there was a photographer...' ''

Megan ''broke down'' at the news the photographer had captured her getting in and out of the water because she felt so ''violated'', and promptly flew home for a break.

She told Variety: ''I broke down because at that point, I just felt so overexposed and I felt so hunted by media, by tabloids. I felt so bullied, also, by just the world in general.

''The last thing I had that was mine, the last bit of privacy that I had was my body and I didn't want to show it.

''I felt so violated even though I was wearing nude underwear and I had little nipple covers on, it was so much more than I ever wanted to give the world. I wanted to keep that for myself and it was taken from me and so I was really devastated. I broke down, I cried.''

The brunette beauty - who has sons Noah, eight, Bodhi, five, and Journey, three, with husband Brian Austin Green - also recalled being ''horrified'' when she and co-star Amanda Seyfried had to share a kiss in the film - because they were both suffering with skin problems.

She said: ''I remember Amanda and I were horrified that we had to make out. Her more so than me. I was slightly more comfortable being able to do it. She was not excited about having to film that scene at all.

''I remember we were both stressed out because we had chin acne and there was gonna be this micro-close-up of us kissing. [I remember thinking] 'They have to paint that out!' I don't even know if they did, but that was a very stressful scene for the two of us.''