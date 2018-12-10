Megan Fox thinks she'd be ''victim-shamed'' if she was to come forward with her own #MeToo experiences.

The 32-year-old actress has claimed the reason she hasn't joined the dozens of women speaking out about alleged sexual misconduct in Hollywood is because she thinks she'd be painted as an ''unsympathetic victim''.

She said: ''I didn't speak out for many reasons. I just didn't think based on how I'd been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim.

''I thought if ever there were a time when the world would agree that it's appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I came forward with my story.''

The 'Transformers' star claims she has ''quite a few stories'' involving sexual misconduct that she could tell, but insisted she wouldn't be commenting on them in public as she doesn't believe it's her ''job to punish someone'' for their past actions.

She added: ''I don't feel it's my job to punish someone because they did something bad to me. I'm not the universal hammer of justice.''

But although she might not be speaking out about her past, Megan is determined to raise her sons - Noah, six, Bodhi, four, and Journey, two, all of whom she has with husband Brian Austin Green - to respect women.

Speaking to The New York Times newspaper, she said: ''I'm the window through which they see all women now. I'm the introduction to the divine feminine. And if they feel safe with me as the main woman in their life, it's likely they'll feel safe with women in general. If they see their father being respectful of me, it's likely that's what they'll think all men should do.

''It sounds simple, but it's probably not.''