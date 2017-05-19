Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green aren't ruling out having another child.

The pair - who already have three sons, Noah, four, Bodhi, three and nine-month-old Journey, together - are desperate to have a little girl and haven't ruled out adding to their brood in the future.

He said: ''That was the plan and I have four boys. So it's not working for me. I don't know, we've talked about it. I'll leave it at that.''

The couple have had their ups and downs in the past, with Megan having filed for divorce back in August 2015 but the pair decided to stick it out and are much stronger because of it.

He added: ''I don't know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other.

''I've dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, 'You know what, I don't feel the same way,' and I've never reached that with her. I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don't want to go anywhere and she doesn't, you know? So we stick it out.''

And the 43-year-old actor - who also has 15-year-old son Kassius with his former partner Vanessa Marcil - went on to praise his wife Megan for being so ''badass''.

He shared: ''I think what makes her great is she says what she means, she's not afraid of anyone, she's opinionated and badass. She sticks to what she thinks.

''I have four boys at home, and I feel like it's my job to help them understand that we are all equal. Especially during this time with this administration. That anyone can accomplish anything. It doesn't matter what sex you are.''

And Brian loves being a father to four boys but admits the two closest in age - Noah and Bodhi - are always fighting amongst themselves.

He told People magazine: ''They love the nine-month-old. Noah and Bodhi fight all the time.

''They hit each other and cry and complain. Hate each other and say, 'I'll never play with you again.' And then play with each other five minutes later. It's up and down.''