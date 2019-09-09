Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green couldn't agree on how to parent their three children at first.
The 'Jennifer's Body' star and the 46-year-old actor - who got married in 2010 - have had to work hard on their relationship to ensure they have a common ground built on ''respect'' as they struggled ''at first'' to see eye-to-eye when they became parents to their three sons; Noah, seven, Bodhi, five, and Journey, three.
Speaking on the upcoming episode of 'The Rachael Ray Show', the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star said: ''We parent together. I'm very much more the bad cop than she is. And at first that sort of was an issue for us, and now we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things. And if she doesn't like something, or I don't, we respect it and we listen to it. We co-parent well.''
However, that doesn't mean they don't make mistakes from time-to-time as Brian explained he accidentally dropped the kids off at school one day early recently.
He recalled: ''I took [my kids] to school -- I thought it was the first day, and then we got there and they're like, 'Oh you're here early, orientation's not until noon,'
''I was like, 'Orientation? Isn't today the first day of school?' And they were like, 'No, it's tomorrow.' One of my kids was mad at me because I cooked him breakfast, made him get all dressed up and they were all excited, and they had their stuff together. And then I ruined everything.
''That's not something, apparently, that I'm very good at.''
Meanwhile, although Brian has a lot of respect for his ''fantastic wife'', he recently said that marriage is hard work and they have agreed to take it ''day by day.''
He explained: ''Marriage is hard. It's work, I think for anyone.
''I think when you get to the point like we have, where you have kids and you've been married for a while and we've been together for a long time, it's - you just take it day by day. You're in it and then if you're not, then you look back and you go, 'That was a great 13 years.'''
The couple have had their ups and downs in the past, with Megan, 33, filing for divorce in 2015 but they decided to stick it out and are much stronger for it.
He added: ''I don't know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other.''
