The Blacklist star gave birth to daughter Caroline in April (16) and she explains she began to shift her focus on what type of future she was going to leave the nine-month-old.

Boone launched the CarolineAgnes.org foundation, which helps provide parents with gift-giving options for their children that are environmentally safe.

"Motherhood, you can't explain it," she told Live! with Kelly on Tuesday (03Jan17). "There's no way to describe how profoundly your life has changed. One thing for me is that I went from being, I wouldn't say I was extraordinarily self-centred, but I was interested in my career and I was really driven and now I care more about what kind of ancestor I'm going to be."

"So it inspired me to start this fundraiser justice at CarolineAgnes.org," she continued. "Caroline is my baby and Agnes is my baby, not really, she's my character (Elizabeth Keen)'s baby on (The Blacklist). So I thought I'd put them both together and raise money for the ecology of my daughter's future, what we all leave behind."