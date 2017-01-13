The rocker passed away in May (16) after he collapsed while performing with his band OHM in Los Angeles. Paramedics attempted to treat him, but the percussionist was pronounced dead after he was admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to TMZ, Menza's mother recently filed papers to be named the administrator of his estate and a judge reportedly granted her request.

As part of her legal filing, Menza's death certificate was entered into probate court and reportedly lists heart disease and blood pressure as contributors to his death.