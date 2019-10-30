Meg Ryan has reportedly split from John Mellencamp.

The 57-year-old actress is said to have called time on her eight-year on/off romance with the 68-year-old musician - who she got engaged to in November 2018 - and has ''no regrets'' about her decision.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''She'd had enough and ended [their engagement]. She has no regrets.''

The report comes shortly after it was speculated the pair had split after Meg was spotted out without wearing her engagement ring.

The 'Sleepless in Seattle' star recently insisted she was in no rush to get married as she is taking the time to focus on her career and make a move into producing and directing, as well as continuing to ''figure out how to provide'' for her two children, 15-year-old Daisy and 27-year-old Jack.

She said: ''I'm focused on producing. I'm also teeing myself up to direct, and I'm working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends.

''But most of all, what I'm ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I'm awake is my kids' happiness. I just am. I'm either figuring out how to provide for them, figuring out how to say it right, figuring out all those mom things. I want them to be happy.

''And today I'm happy too. Yes, I'm going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace.''

Meg divorced her former husband Dennis Quaid - who is the father of her son Jack - in 2001, and previously admitted it was a ''hard'' time for her but ultimately made her a ''better'' person.

She said: ''Divorce is hard. I wasn't easy on myself around then. I retreated. But that tough time was necessary. I became a better person after all of that. And I grew up a lot.''