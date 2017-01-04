The Sleepless in Seattle actress will take a lead role in a comedy show being eyed by entertainment network Epix, according to Deadline.

Picture Paris will be based on the 2011 short film of the same name written and directed by Brad Hall, which starred his wife, Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The original film centred on a suburban mother who copes with her empty-nest syndrome by planning a life-changing excursion to Paris, but her plans go terribly awry.

Hall will write and direct the TV series adaptation, which he will executive produce alongside Ryan, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. While Epix has declined to comment on the status of the show, the film website's report indicates that the cable channel has put the series in fast-track development for a straight-to-series order. Should the programme be greenlit, it is expected to be shot in France.

The adaptation will mark Ryan's first return to TV series since she had her last regular role on ABC western Wildside in 1985. The star received her commercial breakthrough in 1986 when she played Carole Bradshaw, the wife of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw in Top Gun, before going on to appear in a string of romantic comedies, including 1989's When Harry Met Sally... and 1998's You've Got Mail, which saw her successfully paired with Tom Hanks for a third time.

However, she did make two appearances on the third season of Lisa Kudrow show Web Therapy.

With Picture Paris, Ryan, 55, is following in the steps of another American sweetheart and romantic comedy favourite, Julia Roberts, who signed for her first-ever television series in December (16).