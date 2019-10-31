Meg Ryan reportedly split from John Mellencamp as she realised their romance ''wasn't healthy''.

The 57-year-old actress was reported this week to have called time on her eight-year on/off romance with the 68-year-old musician - who she got engaged to in November 2018 - and sources have now claimed there were ''too many ups and downs'' in their relationship.

An insider told E! News: ''Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with. There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. It's for the best and she can focus on herself for a while.

''She cares about John but it was time for her to move on. She knows she made the right decision and is happy.''

Earlier this week, it was reported the pair split as Meg had ''had enough''.

Another source said: ''She'd had enough and ended [their engagement]. She has no regrets.''

The report came shortly after it was speculated the pair had split after Meg was spotted out without wearing her engagement ring.

The 'Sleepless in Seattle' star recently insisted she was in no rush to get married as she is taking the time to focus on her career and make a move into producing and directing, as well as continuing to ''figure out how to provide'' for her two children, 15-year-old Daisy and 27-year-old Jack.

She said: ''I'm focused on producing. I'm also teeing myself up to direct, and I'm working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends.

''But most of all, what I'm ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I'm awake is my kids' happiness. I just am. I'm either figuring out how to provide for them, figuring out how to say it right, figuring out all those mom things. I want them to be happy.

''And today I'm happy too. Yes, I'm going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace.''