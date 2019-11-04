Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp ended their engagement because he ''didn't want to get married again''.

The 'When Harry Met Sally' actress was rumoured to have split from the 68-year-old musician last week, and it has now been claimed their romance came to an end after John realised he didn't want to tie the knot again, as he's already been married three times.

A source told People magazine: ''He didn't want to get married again. He loves her, but marriage never seemed to be a part of it. It's unclear how important a marriage was to Meg. But they spent a lot of time together and it's too bad they split. They really got along so well together.''

Meg, 57, and John had been together on and off for eight years, and got engaged back in November 2018.

The 'Jack and Diane' singer has previously been married to Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981, Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989, and Elaine Iriwn from 1992 to 2011.

Meanwhile, it was also claimed recently that the 'Sleepless in Seattle' star ended her romance with John when she realised it ''wasn't healthy'', and that they had ''too many ups and downs''.

One source said: ''Meg ended it. It got exhausting for her to deal with. There were too many ups and downs and it wasn't healthy. She just needed to get out and not be in that environment anymore. It's for the best and she can focus on herself for a while.

''She cares about John but it was time for her to move on. She knows she made the right decision and is happy.''

Whilst another claimed: ''She'd had enough and ended [their engagement]. She has no regrets.''