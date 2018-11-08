Hollywood icon Meg Ryan is engaged to musician John Mellencamp, following a seven year on-and-off relationship.
The 56-year-old actress has been in an on and off relationship with the musician for seven years, but on Thursday (08.11.18) the 'Sleepless in Seattle' star took to Instagram to confirm that they have taken the next step in their romance, as they're now set to get married.
Posting a hand drawn picture of the pair holding hands, Meg simply wrote: ''ENGAGED! (sic)''
The couple first started dating in 2011, before breaking up in 2014, getting back together later that year, ending things again in 2015, and reconciling for a final time in 2017.
Before they embarked on the latest chapter of their romance in July last year, 65-year-old John had claimed that Meg ''hates'' him.
He said in March 2017: ''Oh, women hate me, I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death. She just doesn't want anything to do with me. And I can't blame her.''
The 'Hurts so Good' singer also claimed Meg - who is mother to adopted daughter Daisy, 14 - was turned off by his moodiness and childlike fits, but sources blamed the split on the fact they lived apart too much.
When asked ''why'' the Hollywood actress would hate him, he said: ''I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me.''
A source said at the time: ''She lives in New York and he resides in Indiana. It was the long distance that ultimately was the cause.''
The marriage will mark the second for the 'When Harry Met Sally' actress, who previously tied the knot with Dennis Quaid - with whom she has 26-year-old son Jack - in 1991, before getting divorced in 2001.
John, meanwhile, has been married three times before, to Priscilla Esterline, Victoria Granucci, and Elaine Irwin.
