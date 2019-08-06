Meg Ryan is in no rush to marry John Mellencamp.

The 'Sleepless in Seattle' star announced her engagement to the 67-year-old musician - with whom she had previously had a seven-year on-and-off relationship with - last year, but has said she's happy living in the ''state of grace'' that comes with being engaged, and isn't rushing in to tying the knot.

Meg says she's taking the time to focus on her career and make a move into producing and directing, as well as continuing to ''figure out how to provide'' for her two children, 15-year-old Daisy and 27-year-old Jack.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for their 25th anniversary edition, she said: ''I'm focused on producing. I'm also teeing myself up to direct, and I'm working on a fun e-commerce project with some of my friends.

''But most of all, what I'm ambitious for in the 12 hours a day that I'm awake is my kids' happiness. I just am. I'm either figuring out how to provide for them, figuring out how to say it right, figuring out all those mom things. I want them to be happy.

''And today I'm happy too. Yes, I'm going to get married at some point. But for now this engagement thing is a state of grace.''

The 57-year-old actress divorced her former husband Dennis Quaid - who is the father of her son Jack - in 2001, and has said she's ''grown up a lot'' since her previous interview with InStyle back in 2008, when she said she had an ''inability to accept [her]self as lovable''.

Reflecting on her past comments, she added in the new interview: ''I said I had an inability to accept myself as lovable. That was harsh. I think it stemmed from starting over after my marriage ended. Divorce is hard. I wasn't easy on myself around then. I retreated. But that tough time was necessary. I became a better person after all of that. And I grew up a lot.''

Meanwhile, Meg recently said she and John are having ''fun'' with their romance.

She said: ''What's great about now is that John and I are so free to have fun. Maybe that freedom is about being a million years old. But I sometimes think relationships are for aliens. Who does it? Who can do it? I don't know how any of us ever do.''