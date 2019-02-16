Meg Ryan thinks ''being a million years old'' is freeing.

The 57-year-old actress got engaged to musician John Mellencamp in November, and she's admitted to loving the freedom that comes with getting engaged in her 50s.

Meg - who split from John in 2015, before they rekindled their romance - shared: ''What's great about now is that John and I are so free to have fun.

''Maybe that freedom is about being a million years old. But I sometimes think relationships are for aliens. Who does it? Who can do it? I don't know how any of us ever do.''

Aside from her wedding, Meg is also busy writing a new rom-com.

But the Hollywood star - who made her directorial debut with 'Ithaca' in 2015 - admitted she didn't want to reveal too many details about the project because she feared ''jinxing it''.

She told the New York Times newspaper: ''You feel like you're jinxing it if you're talking about it.

''Hopefully it's for me to direct. I'm aware now that romantic comedies are confections, but they have construction. There's architecture.''

Meanwhile, in December, John claimed Meg is the funniest woman he's ever met.

The loved-up duo confirmed their engagement on social media, and John subsequently heaped praise on his ''funny'' fiancee.

He said: ''I'm engaged at 67 to a very funny woman. Funniest woman I've ever met.''

The pair have had ups and down during their relationship, but John thinks they're now finally ready to get married.

Asked about their previous relationship struggles, John confessed: ''I'm probably not the easiest guy to get along with. So let's leave it at that.''