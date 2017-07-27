Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are reportedly back together.

The 'Sleepless in Seattle' star dated the 65-year-old musician for three years before splitting in 2014 but the former lovers' ''bond'' has made them close again, despite John claiming in March the actress ''hates'' him.

A source told PEOPLE: ''They have a bond.''

The news will come as a shock to their friends and family as in March John grabbed headlines when he told reporters that Meg, 55, wanted nothing to do with him because she hated him ''to death''.

Talking about his past relationships, he insisted: ''Oh, women hate me, I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death.

''She just doesn't want anything to do with me. And I can't blame her.''

John also admitted Meg - who has previously dated Russell Crowe and was married to Dennis Quaid, who she shares 23-year-old son Jack with - was turned off by his moodiness and childlike fits but the fact they lived apart too much tore them apart.

When asked ''why'' the Hollywood actress would hate him, he said: ''I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me.''

A source said at the time: ''She lives in New York and he resides in Indiana. It was the long distance that ultimately was the cause.''

The 'Hurts So Good' hitmaker - who was previously married to Elaine Irwin, Victoria Granucci and Priscilla Mellencamp - insisted Meg, who has adopted daughter Daisy, 11, was ''fantastic'' and his favourite out of all of his exes.

He added in March: ''I was married to Elaine for 20 years. Elaine and I are still good friends... Other than Elaine, of all the girls, [Meg] was fantastic.''

But soon after his comments, the couple were spotted on a date at the Art Cliff Diner in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on May 20.