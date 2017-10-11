Disney have shelved 'Gigantic'.

The animated movie was due to be released in 2020 with 'Inside Out' writer Meg LeFauve and Nathan Greno set to direct, and while the corporation admitted it was a ''difficult decision'' to shut down the project, there were creative issues which couldn't be overcome.

Ed Catmull, Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president, said: ''It's impossible to know when we begin a project how the creative process will unfold, and sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn't working.

''With 'Gigantic', we've come to that point, and although it's a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now. We are focusing our energies on another project that has been in the works, which we'll be sharing more about soon, now set for Thanksgiving 2020.''

Insiders told The Hollywood Report that the new movie Catmull mentioned will be an original feature, but there are no other details at the moment.

'Frozen' songwriters Robert Lopez and Kirsten Anderson-Lopez were due to pen tracks for 'Gigantic', which was first revealed in August 2015 when Disney's chief creative officer John Lasseter announced the project at the studio's D23 Expo.

The motion picture was due to be an animated adaptation of classic fairy tale 'Jack and the Beanstalk', in which the titular character befriends a female giant.

Co-director Greno previously said: ''We hope this will be the definitive version of 'Jack and the Beanstalk' ... with comedy and deep emotion.''