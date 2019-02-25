Meera Syal and her husband Sanjeev Bhaskar renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas on Sunday (24.02.19).
The 'Goodness Gracious Me' co-stars originally tied the knot in 2005 but decided to re-affirm their love for one another in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator at the famous Graceland Chapel located in Downtown Vegas.
Captioning a photo of the pair with the Elvis lookalike on Twitter, Meera wrote: ''So here I am marrying my Hunka Hunka Burning Lurve - again. (First time we had a Hindu priest, second time had to be Elvis obvs). We are the ones slightly out of focus in the background. Thanks @GracelandChapel and The King for such a blast. #VivaLasVegas (sic)''
Sanjeev, 55, revealed on his Twitter account that after he and Meera, 57, were married again by Elvis they celebrated by going to watch their friend Donny Osmond perform his 'Donny and Marie Show' with his sister Marie Osmond at the Flamingo Hotel.
Posting a photo of him embracing singer Donny, he tweeted: ''Following the Elvis wedding vows, what better celebration than accosting one of your friends after their show? (Caption?) The Donny&Marie show is everything you'd want from a Vegas show, no surprise it's been voted top show many times. Thanks for the hospitality bro @donnyosmond (sic)''
