Two other people were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of those killed has been identified as 31-year-old Travis Ward.

The incident took place in a parking lot near the Oakdale Theatre, just after Meek Mill's performance there. The rapper was spotted exiting the venue in a video taken just before shots rang out.

Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley told reporters, "We received a 911 call from an employee at the Oakdale Theatre. The caller reported that he was outside of the Oakdale with a victim who was shot in the leg. Our units responding determined that there were actually four victims, two with non-life-threatening injuries, two victims determined to be deceased."

Authorities haven't linked the violence to the performance or the rapper, who recently served a house arrest spell after violating probation for the fourth time in eight years.