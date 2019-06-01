Meek Mill has received an apology from The Cosmopolitan hotel amid claims of racism.

The 32-year-old rapper was denied entry to The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas last weekend, where he and his friends had planned to see DJ Mustard's show.

Meek hit out at the resort on Twitter, writing: ''If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell. Something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people!

''They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident ... they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz party without incident!

''The cosmopolitan hotel .... and it's a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don't want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!!

''I needs lawyers ASAP y'all not gone treat me like I'm just a rapper and expect me to be quiet (sic).''

After Meek went public and threatened legal action, the hotel took to Twitter to share an apology to the rapper and clarify that he had never been involved in a prior incident at the resort.

A message on The Cosmopolitan's Twitter page stated: ''We apologize to Meek Mill for how we handled the situation on Saturday, May 25, as we did not act in a respectful manner and were wrong.

''Meek Mill has not had any prior incident on our property. The Cosmopolitan has zero tolerance for discrimination and we pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment. We look forward to welcoming Meek Mill back to the resort (sic).''

Meek's lawyer released a statement explaining that Meek accepted the apology and would be dropping his legal action against the resort.

Joe Tacopina told PEOPLE: ''We appreciate The Cosmopolitan's apology and will no longer pursue legal recourse at this time.''