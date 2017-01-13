The Ima Boss rapper has taken inspiration from Soulja Boy and Chris Brown's planned boxing match to settle his feud with the one of the world's most successful rappers. Now Meek, who recently split from rapper love Nicki Minaj, joked in a live stream video that he would happily beat up One Dance rapper Drake, known as Drizzy, for money, and that Nicki could appear at the bout as the pair's ring girl.

“I’d beat Drizzy the f**k up for $5 mil,” Meek said during a live stream video he posted on Instagram. “Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki (Minaj) be the ring girl. Y’all would come to see that fight, wouldn’t y’all? Y’all’d spend $100 (£82) a ticket for that.”

The feud between the pair started in July 2015, after Mill suggested Drake has others pen his rhymes, and the attack sparked a war of words between the rap stars.

The Started From the Bottom hitmaker was widely considered by fans to have emerged victorious in the feud after launching two diss tracks taking aim at Mill, who failed to bring forth any song in response at first.

Neither Nicki nor Drake have yet responded to Meek's suggestion.

Nicki confirmed that she and the All Eyes on You star had split earlier this month (Jan17) while also teasing the release of the follow-up her 2014 album The Pinkprint.

"To confirm, yes I am single," she tweeted. "Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u (sic)."