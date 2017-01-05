Meek Mill has poked fun at his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker confirmed on Thursday (05.01.17) that she has ended her romance with the 29-year-old rapper, and hours later he posted a photo mocking her fashion sense.

Alongside an image of the gold and white sneaker wedges Nicki donned in the video for Ciara's 2013 track 'I'm Out', Meek wrote in a now-deleted post: ''If you walk out don't wear these, they wack (sic)''

Nicki, 34, confirmed the end of their relationship on Twitter, and declared she is focusing on her music for the time being.

She wrote: ''To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u (sic)''

Rumours of their split run riot after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account in December by quoting Beyonce's 2011 break-up ballad 'Best Thing I Never Had'.

She wrote: ''Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingUNeverHad. (sic)''

The suspicious post lead to Meek - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - deleting his Instagram account completely but he later returned to the site.

The couple first started dating in 2015 and a few months later hinted that they were engaged when the 34-year-old beauty was spotted wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

However, she later confirmed that she and Meek were not planning to get hitched and the hip-hop artist is merely ''this boy that likes me.''