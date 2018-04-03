A judge has rejected a request from Meek Mill's legal team to re-consider his prison sentence.

Justice Genece E. Brinkley has insisted the 30-year-old rapper's sentence of two to four years in prison was ''absolutely necessary'' after he violated parole - stemming from a drug and weapons conviction in 2008.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, Brinkley wrote in court documents: ''[The] defendant received proper notice of all alleged probation violations in advance of his hearing.

''The sentence imposed was not manifestly excessive and this Court stated sufficient reasons on the record to support a state sentence of 2 to 4 years. (sic)''

Last month, Meek's lawyer Joe Tacopina requested Brinkley be removed from the case, alleging she had ''unusual personal interest'' and claiming she once asked Meek to re-record the Boyz II Men song 'On Bended Knee' as a ''tribute to her''. But Brinkley has denied such claims.

She wrote: ''This bald allegation has no basis in reality. There is zero evidence to support this claim.

''The court has repeatedly told Defendant that he cannot demand special treatment just because he has chosen to be an entertainer. (sic)''

In December, the 'All Eyes on You' rapper was denied bail by Brinkley.

She threw out the request because she believed the rapper - whose real name is Robert Williams - ''is and continues to be a danger to the community in Philadelphia, New York, Missouri, and other locations throughout the United States''.

She added: ''He continues to be a danger to himself based upon a history of continuous use of illegal drugs, and is an increased and greater flight risk because he already has been sentenced to a term in state prison and gave false information to authorities when he was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri.''