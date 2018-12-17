Meek Mill has claimed Nicki Minaj has blocked him on social media.

The 'All Eyes on You' rapper - who dated Nicki between 2015 and 2017 - was asked for his opinion on her new boyfriend Kenneth Petty and when he went to look at the rapper's new man, he found out he had been blocked.

Asked about Nicki's new man during a Twitter Q&A session, he replied: ''I don't feel nothing ... and I don't know that man to judge him ... I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked.''

Meek had previously admitted he was left heartbroken after he split from Nicki.

He explained: ''It was a win. I got Nicki when I was ... like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I use to talk ... remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course. Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It's so easy to tell the truth now.''

Nicki and Meek reportedly split because they were ''fighting on and off''.

A source said of their split at the time: ''They were fighting on and off for a little while about a few topics that upset Nicki. They had a bigger fight and then called it quits. She is doing great and is just putting her mind and soul into her music at this time. She can't predict the future, so getting back with Meek could happen down the road again, because even with fights, she will always have a love for him.''