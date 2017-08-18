Meek Mill has been arrested.

The 30-year-old rapper has been charged with reckless endangerment after allegedly riding a motorbike irresponsibly in New York without a helmet, according to gossip website TMZ.

Witnesses are said to have alerted the New York Police Department to a group of people who were doing wheelies and riding dangerously along the street, and Meek was arrested after being identified from social media.

Sources told the publication the hip hop star was held for questioning in an Upper Manhattan Precinct following the alleged incident.

Meek was arrested on Thursday (17.08.17) after he was spotted on Instagram doing wheelies, riding without a helmet and posing a danger to the community on Wednesday (16.08.17), a sergeant at NYPD's DCPI (Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information) has told XXL magazine.

Footage has emerged online in which an officer asks Meek - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - if he was ''riding around on a motorcycle yesterday?''

The officer continues: ''Yesterday. I got pictures of you, I got video of you riding up and down.''

According to fans, Meek posted videos on his Instagram Stories of dirt bikes doing wheelies down the street.

Meek appeared on 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' alongside The-Dream on Thursday, in a performance said to have been taped earlier in the day.

Before the show, he tweeted: ''On @jimmyfallon tonight!''

Earlier this year, Meek was said to be heartbroken following his split from Nicki Minaj, who he dated for around two years from 2015 to 2017.

Speaking about their relationship, he previously said: ''It was a win. I got Nicki when I was ... like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I used to talk ... remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win of course.

''Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It's so easy to tell the truth now.''