Meat Loaf admits that he has ''gone off'' meat.

The 72-year-old music legend - who lost 70 pounds by going on a low fat and low sugar diet - has tried various eating regimes over the years and is no longer a big fan of animal products.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, Meat said: ''I've kind of gone off meat. I still eat fish and chicken once in a while.

''I was a vegetarian for 11 years but then I wanted to lose some weight so I went on one of those low-carb diets and went off the vegetables because I actually gain weight as a vegetarian. Then I went on a low-fat/low-sugar diet and lost 70 pounds.''

Meat lost weight in a bid to cure his back pain, although it had little effect.

The 'Bat Out of Hell' hitmaker explained: ''It was my back. I thought if I lost weight it might be better but it was the same. I've had four back surgeries in the last four years.

''I had a show booked at Madison Square Garden in New York and six weeks away from it we were in rehearsal - and my back! I was in surgery in about for days.''

Meanwhile, Meat also revealed that he finds it ''hard'' to stay in touch with people he has worked with in both his music and acting careers, where has starred in films such as 'Fight Club' and 'Wayne's World'.

He said: ''It's hard. Living in Detroit, we opened for The Who and that's where I became friends with Roger Daltrey and kept in touch for the longest time.

''It's like when I did 'Fight Club' with Brad Pitt, we'd stay in touch for years, then all of a sudden he's somewhere else.''

Meat also recalled working with Brad's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, when she was a ''shy'' teenager on one of his music videos.

He said: ''He (Brad) was married to Angelina, whose first ever thing on film was the video for 'Rock 'N' Roll Dreams Come Through'. I remember she was 16 years old, very shy, very nice and I remember she wouldn't go and get lunch so I'd bring her lunch.''

Meat has not appeared in a film since 'Wishin' and Hopin'' in 2014 but admits that he will ''always'' go back into acting.

He said: ''I will always act. We would tour for a while and then someone would offer me a movie so I'd go and do that. From 1996 to 2000 I did nine films.''