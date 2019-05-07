Meat Loaf has reportedly broken his collarbone.

The 71-year-old music legend is believed to have snapped the long bone that lies between his shoulder blades after he caught his foot in some loose wires and took a tumble off stage during a Q&A session for the 2019 Texas Frightmare Weekend.

The 'I'd Do Anything For Love' hitmaker was making his way to his seat over the weekend for the panel talk when he lost his balance and fell down sideways.

According to TMZ.com, Meat was taken to a nearby hospital and kept in overnight.

This isn't the first time the 'Bat Out of Hell' singer has suffered an injury as a couple of years ago he was unable to stand up for longer than five minutes due to a nerve issue in his back - meaning he was forced to spend most of the time sat down.

He explained at the time: ''I don't do drugs. I don't drink. I have a pinched nerve in my back and it feels like when I stand up to walk, that Norman Bates from Psycho is stabbing me in the back. And it hurts like hell.''

When asked if he is on medication, he replied: ''No, if you get on medication then you can't speak. And my assistant said 'don't talk about this'. But I went to a doctor the other night and he told me my tongue was swollen. And I have no idea why. It's causing me to talk slower than normal.

''Because when I saw myself on TV I freaked out. I looked like I was drunk.

''I'm OK, it's just a pinched nerve. I can't stand up for longer than five minutes.''

He's also collapsed during performances in 2003, 2011 and 2016.