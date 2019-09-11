McFly are planning a full tour after they've done their major comeback show at The O2.

The 'All About You' hitmakers - comprised of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd - announced on Tuesday (10.09.19) that they are reuniting for the one-off headline show at the London arena on November 20, and also announced their plans to release new songs from the 'McFly: The Lost Songs' LP, which contains the tracks which were intended for their overdue ''shelved'' sixth studio LP, their first since 2010's 'Above the Noise'.

And now the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Tom, 34, has hinted that ''touring is inevitable'' and he can't wait to bring his kids on the road with them.

Asked if a tour is on the cards, Tom - who has Buddy, three, and 12-month-old Max with wife Giovanna - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Yeah, definitely! I kind of feel like touring is an inevitable part of being in a band.

''Something we all love - touring in the past for us has been the thing we look forward to the most and something I can't wait to show my kids what that's like.

''Coming down to the venues and hanging out, and seeing catering, the dressing room, coming on stage for the soundcheck ... That's going to be an amazing new experience for us all who have kids.

''Performing live in front of your fans is the best experience ever, with your best friends on stage - you cannot beat that experience. I can't wait for that. ''But The O2 first.''

Drummer Harry, 33 - who has three-year-old Lola and two-year-old Kit with wife Izzy - agreed: ''100 per cent.''

And Danny, also 33, who became a father for the first time to son Cooper - who he has with spouse Georgia - in January, added: ''That's why we've not butted in.''

Bassist Dougie, 31, is the only member of the band yet to start a family.